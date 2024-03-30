3 More Roster Moves the Packers Should Make Before the NFL Draft
The Packers need to make a few moves before the draft.
By Randy Gurzi
The NFC was wide open in 2023 and the Green Bay Packers found themselves going toe-to-toe with the top two teams in the conference. A 6-2 finish put them in the playoffs where they knocked off the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys on the road in a 48-32 blowout win.
Next it was the San Francisco 49ers on the road and while the No. 1 seed prevailed, it wasn't easy. Green Bay had a 21-14 lead going into the fourth and San Francisco needed a late touchdown from Christian McCaffrey to escape with a 24-21 win.
Looking ahead to the 2024 campaign, the Packers are a team to watch. They're young and talented and getting better every day. Still, there's some work for them to do before the draft and these three roster moves should be top priorities.
3. Release Royce Newman
Releasing David Bakhtiari was the right call but a tough decision to announce. The former All-Pro left tackle could no longer stay healthy which is why he had to go. With him gone, they're thin at tackle which is why this might sound counter-productive but one move they need to make is to release Royce Newman.
A former fourth-round pick from Mississippi, Newman has appeared in 51 games with 24 starts but has struggled whenever called upon. Now in the final year of his rookie contract, the Packers would free up more than $3 million in cap space with a dead hit of just $124,836.
They're far from hurting for cap space but making this move would allow them more flexibility to pull off a major trade — which is the next move they need to make.