3 Packers on the Trade Block on Draft Day
Will the Packers be wheeling and dealing in Detroit on Thursday? Here are three Green Bay players who are potentially on the trade block on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
After months of anticipation, the 2024 NFL Draft officially begins on Thursday. A lot of eyes will be on the Green Bay Packers, who hold a whopping 11 selections this year as they look to get even better following a 2023 campaign where they exceed all expectations.
The NFL Draft features a lot more action than just rookies hearing their names being called, though. The annual spectacle plays host to yearly trades as teams either look to move up in the draft or do what they can to improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl next season.
If general manager Brian Gutekunst hopes to make some deals in Detroit, these three Packers could potentially find themselves on the trade block on Draft Day.
1. Jaire Alexander, CB
It's hard to remember a time when Jaire Alexander wasn't patrolling the Packers' secondary. The former Louisville Cardinal has been a mainstay on Green Bay's defense since he was drafted 18th overall in 2018, playing 71 games while amassing 226 solo tackles, 63 defended passes, 10 interceptions, and two All-Pro second-team nods.
Having said that, Alexander's future with the franchise is less than guaranteed after the last few seasons. For starters, his injury history has become a concern as he's now missed 24 games over the last three seasons for a variety of reasons — including 10 in 2023.
The two-time Pro Bowl CB's inability to remain healthy has impacted his play. In the seven games he appeared in last season, Alexander only generated 23 solo tackles and five broken-up passes in his first year without an interception. He also surrendered 22 completions on 33 targets (66.7%) for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and a 113.4 passer rating.
For reference, Brocky Purdy led the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating in 2023.
Let's also not forget about when he declared himself a team captain for a coin toss against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The bone-headed decision landed him in the log house and he was promptly suspended by the team for one game. That's the type of distraction that the Packers would love to avoid if they hope to continue being a championship contender.
Even though Gutekunst stated in February that he doesn't want to trade Alexander, you can never say never in the NFL. The Packers GM can use the draft as a way to gauge interest in a potential trade for later this offseason considering how moving Alexander would save Green Bay over $16.3 million after June 1.
Alexander can still make an impact when he's on his game, but those performances are fewer and farther between these days. If the Packers can clean their hands of him this offseason, it's worth some consideration given that he still has three years remaining on his four-year, $84 million contract.