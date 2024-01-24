Jaire Alexander Terrifies Packers Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post
Does Jaire Alexander's latest Instagram post hint at a potential departure from the Packers?
Disappointing end to the season or not, the future is bright for the Green Bay Packers. You never like to end a season with a loss, but the feeling coming away from the 2023-24 campaign is one of overwhelming optimism and positivity for the Lambeau faithful.
In a strange turn of events, however, Jaire Alexander has suddenly created some worrying doubt and uncertainty for Packers fans.
Just check out his latest Instagram post.
Packers Rumors: Jaire Alexander Saying Goodbye?
Alexander's post on Tuesday certainly sounds a lot like a goodbye message. Could he just be thanking everyone at the end of a season? Sure. But the use of past tense is hard to ignore.
"Thank you to those who showed love throughout my journey."- Jaire Alexander
Not exactly what you want to hear from your team's best defender, and a cornerstone of the secondary.
The weird part, however, is that Alexander is still under contract for another two years.
The Packers have a potential out this offseason, and they’d save a couple million dollars if they cut Alexander, but it’s not like he’s going to be a cap casualty. He’s still set to make over $20 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Packers would take on eight figures worth of dead money against the salary cap if he was moved.
So what the heck could be going on here? A trade? An early retirement in his prime?
I'm going to just hope that it was just a really weirdly worded end-of-season "thank you." A "thank you to those who showed love throughout my journey ... which will continue next year" kind of vibe.
Either that or he knows how important he is to Packers fans and just wants to toy with our emotions for some fun. He's shown signs of being a bit of a jokester in the past, and his trolling the Cheeseheads as an end-of-season sendoff isn't something we can rule out.
Until we get more concrete information, however, this one's going to live rent-free in our heads for a while.
