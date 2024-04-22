Final Packers 7-Round Mock Before 2024 NFL Draft Brings Defensive Overhaul
The Green Bay Packers can use the 2024 NFL Draft to load up and run the NFC North
There's something special brewing right now in Green Bay, and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst knows it. The delayed gratification on Jordan Love was worth it, along with all of the drama surrounding the trades involving superstars Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers. The Packers already find themselves in another competitive window.
Go figure.
How can they utilize the 2024 NFL Draft to vault this team over the top in the NFC North? The Detroit Lions are the reigning division champions, but the Packers could realistically be right on their heels. Another strong incoming rookie class will push this team into 1st place in the NFC North. Let's look at how they could potentially attack the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. 25th overall: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
There are few picks in the first round that would make more sense for the Green Bay Packers than Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean.
If the Packers want to pair up a young player with Xavier McKinney on the back end at safety, DeJean could project there. If they want to replace Eric Stokes at outside corner opposite Jaire Alexander, DeJean can do it. If they need someone to play the slot or a dime role, DeJean can do that.
Not to mention, he will be a fun addition for any team given the league's new kickoff return situation. Cooper DeJean exceeds every athletic threshold the Packers hold dear in the NFL Draft, and we know they've seen a lot of him having picked his old teammate Lukas Van Ness in the 1st round last year. This is a no-brainer if DeJean is on the board.