3 Former Pro Bowlers the Packers Can Still Sign in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers could bolster their roster by signing one of these 3 former Pro Bowlers.
By Randy Gurzi
Coming off a 9-8 season that ended with a Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers enter 2024 with plenty of hope. They were 6-2 in the final eight games as their young roster started to figure things out. They even went into Dallas and ran all over the No. 2 seed Cowboys.
Looking ahead to 2024, they find themselves ready to go after the Detroit Lions, who won the NFC North last year. As they aim for that goal, it's not a bad idea to add some veteran talent to help their younger stars along. With that in mind, here are three former Pro Bowlers they can still sign in free agency.
3. Charles Leno, Jr., Left Tackle
The past couple of offseasons have been tough for the Green Bay Packers. They parted with Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 campaign and this year, David Bakhtiari was let go. Each move needed to be made since Rodgers was becoming a constant offseason distraction as he was looking elsewhere and Bakhtiari could no longer stay healthy.
Green Bay was ready for the departure of Rodgers with Jordan Love stepping in and throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. They're not, however, ready for the departure of Bakhtiari.
Thankfully, there are a lot of solid options in the NFL Draft. The problem is that they also lost Yosh Nijman and Jon Runyan, Jr., so there's more than just one hole on the line to fill. That's why it would make sense to bring in Charles Leno Jr.
A 10-year veteran, Leno spent seven years with the Chicago Bears and the past three with Washington. Throughout his career, he's been a starting left tackle and played well enough to make the Pro Bowl in 2018.
Leno will be 33 in October but was still ranked 36th by PFF in 2023 and was strong in pass protection. He wouldn't be the long-term answer but would keep them from having to reach in the draft if the right prospect wasn't there.