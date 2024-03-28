Jordan Love Explains the Lambeau Leap to Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Packers star teaches Bucks icon about the legendary tradition.
By Cem Yolbulan
After establishing himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL with his 2023 campaign, Jordan Love is doing a media tour to let everyone know that the Green Bay Packers are here to stay.
Most recently, the Packers star was on Milwaukee Bucks icon Thanasis Antetokounmpo's podcast. As part of the conversation, Love had to teach Thanasis about important Packers lore, including the Lambeau Leap.
Jordan Love Teaches the Lambeau Leap to Thanasis Antetokounmpo
The iconic touchdown celebration created plenty of memorable moments for players and fans alike over the years. Antetokounmpo, who said that he has never been to the Lambeau Field, had no idea.
Lambeau Leap has been a touchdown tradition since 1993 when the scoring player jumps into the endzone bleachers to celebrate with the fans there. Certain opposing players have attempted the celebration over the years but they are generally not welcome.
Love, who admittedly has never done the Lambeau Leap, said he is worried about not making the jump over the wall. He has pointed to the previous failed attempts as his reason for not trying it yet.
Not only do we expect Love to make his first Lambeau Leap in 2024, but we also hope to see all Antetokounmpo brothers at a home game.
Antetokounmpo's Bucks are about to head into the NBA playoffs as one of the title favorites while the Packers will enter next season with the tenth-best odds to win it all. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook using the exclusive link below and get in on the action.