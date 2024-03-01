Packers Replace David Bakhtiari in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft
ESPN's Mel Kiper's second mock draft has dropped and he has the Packers snagging someone for the offensive line.
The Green Bay Packers are going to have a hole along their offensive line as we head into the offseason. David Bakhtiari has been dealing with multiple injuries to his left knee that forced him to just suit up in 13 games over the past three seasons.
Bakhtiari has a whopping $40 million cap hit in 2024 and GM Brian Gutekunst spoke about it at the NFL Scouting Combine. He hasn't made a decision quite yet but it's very likely that Green Bay with part ways with the 32-year-old.
Green Bay can pivot and address this position in April's NFL Draft.
Packers Mock Draft: Kiper Projects Jordan Morgan in Round 1
ESPN's Mel Kiper dropped his second mock draft (subscription needed) and has the Packers taking the Arizona Wildcats offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th selection.
Kiper describes Morgan as a nimble pass-protector who has light feet. The Arizona native is very athletic and uses his quickness to his advantage in both run and pass protection. He has a knack for taking terrific angles at the second level in the run game.
Kiper also pointed out that Morgan has started 37 games in his college career, with the majority coming at left tackle.
Morgan did tear his ACL in November 2022 but fought his way back onto the field, notching 12 starts last season. He only gave up two sacks and seven pressures throughout the entire year.
This is a very deep offensive tackle group in the draft and the Packers can certainly benefit from it as Bakhtiari will soon get released.
