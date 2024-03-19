Aaron Rodgers Still Focused on Bashing the Packers on Social Media
Former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has the Packers on his mind.
It's been over a year since the Packers shipped out quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and handed over the reins to Jordan Love.
Despite Rodgers being over in New York, he still can't get the Packers off his mind. Green Bay recently released linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and he didn't have positive words on the way out. He commented on social media about how the Packers treated him before letting him go.
Campbell wrote, "The organization didn’t even call me to ask if I wanted to take a pay cut. They just released me after going in the media and saying me and Aaron jones were apart of the future plans. They could’ve just told me the truth. I could easily be bitter but I’m not."
Rodgers liked this post on X/Twitter that seemed to take a shot at the Packers.
This may seem kind of strange due to Rodgers being away from the team since last March but this isn't truly shocking.
Prior to his departure, Rodgers and Green Bay's management had their run-ins, which started with them drafting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Things continued when Rodgers hinted at retiring after the 2022 campaign and took some time away during the offseason before confirming to the organization he intended to return. At that point, the Packers already decided they were moving on from the 40-year-old quarterback and wanted to roll with Love.
Despite being with the team for 18 seasons and having some great moments, Rodgers seems to have some animosity towards the organization.
