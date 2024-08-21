3 Former Bucks Still Unemployed After 2 Months of Free Agency
As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, all eyes are on the Milwaukee Bucks to see if they can rebound from their disappointing postseason exit. General manager Jon Horst didn't have a ton of money to upgrade the roster this offseason, however, he still managed to flesh out the lineup by adding veterans Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Delon Wright through free agency.
The arrival of new faces means that members of last year's roster couldn't return to Milwaukee, though. While some of those players have already found new basketball opportunities, others are still standing in the unemployment line.
When it comes to the latter, here are three former Bucks who are still looking for new jobs.
1. Jae Crowder, PF/SF
Jae Crowder is a seasoned 12-year NBA veteran who's still looking for another opportunity. The former 2012 second-rounder played his first 10 seasons across seven different franchises before being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Bucks ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.
It didn't take long for Crowder to find himself as an important member of Milwaukee's rotation. He started in 28 of his 68 appearances with the Bucks, averaging 22.0 minutes per night. Although he didn't put up similar numbers to the ones he did earlier in his career, he still averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 43.7% from the floor and 37.1% from the three-point line.
But while he was decent at times during the regular season, Crowder disappeared when the postseason arrived. He generated next to zero offense throughout the last two playoff runs as he averaged 3.1 points on .240/.077/.750 splits while playing about 10.4 minutes per outing.
Considering that there hasn't been any buzz around his future, Crowder's NBA playing days may be nearing an end. He's slower and less efficient than he was five years ago, leaving time to tell if anyone believes in him enough to take a chance.