Patrick Beverley Publicly Trashes Bucks After Being Replaced
Whenever a player leaves an NBA team — whether via free agency or a trade — things can go one of two ways. Either the player will talk positively about the franchise and his time in the city, or he'll publicly trash them on the way out for one reason or another.
Milwaukee Bucks fans have been waiting to hear from veteran point guard Patrick Beverley. After receiving minimal free agent attention this summer, Beverley decided to join Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League to take his career overseas.
But rather than thanking the Bucks for his team in Milwaukee, the 36-year-old PG has decided to fire off some shots.
Bucks News: Patrick Beverley Publicly Bashes Milwaukee
On the latest episode of the "Pat Bev Podcast," the ex-Arkansas product talked about his move overseas.
"Now I get to go back to a role where it's seven seconds to go, 'Give me the ball and watch me rock," Beverley said about why he's excited to return across the pond where he began his basketball career. "I had a phenomenal NBA career while I was in the NBA. But I don't wanna stand in the corner and play with the Bucks."
One factor that led to Beverley's decision occurred during this spring's first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. The Chicago, IL native mentions how disappointed he was to have a great performance against the Pacers in Game 5 (13 points, 12 assists) only for him to see less time with the ball once Damian Lillard returned to the lineup one game later.
On one hand, Beverley's frustration is understandable. His Game 5 showing was his best performance of the playoffs and, arguably, the entire 2023-24 season. On the other hand, there was never going to be a world where Beverley was going to be the primary playmaker over Lillard, even if the latter wasn't 100% healthy.
A three-time All-Defensive PG, Beverley's Milwaukee tenure will likely be forgotten as time passes. After being acquired by the Bucks at the trade deadline, the veteran passer only averaged 6.4 points on 39.5% shooting, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.8 steals in 32 games between the regular season and playoffs.
Considering his age (36), we likely won't see Beverley on an NBA court again. It likely won't bother him too much, though, given that he's a former EuroCup MVP who played for almost five years in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia.
As for the Bucks, they've replaced Beverley with Delon Wright on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. The 10-year NBA veteran averaged 4.5 PTS/2.5 AST/1.8 REB/1.1 STL while playing 47 games in a bench role for the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards last year.
While some fans might miss Beverley's presence, his departure doesn't impact Milwaukee's championship outlook. As August continues, the Bucks own the eighth-best 2024-25 NBA Finals odds (+1300) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
