3 Bucks Who Will Be Cut Before Training Camp
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite being one of the most disappointing teams of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to make any significant moves in the summer. They are seemingly bringing back the same core from last year under Doc Rivers but made some moves on the margins, adding veterans Delon Wright and Taurean Prince in free agency.
That doesn't mean, however, that the Bucks roster is finalized. There are still two months left before the start of the regular season, meaning that a couple of players currently on the roster may not be there. If a potential upgrade is there in free agency or the trade market, Milwaukee could choose to cut one of these players to make room. Let's take a look.
MarJon Beauchamp
The Bucks exercised the third-year team option on Beauchamp last year, guaranteeing his salary for the 2024-25 season. However, the 23-year-old small forward hasn't shown enough to be a part of the Bucks plans.
When MarJon Beauchamp was drafted with the 24th overall pick in 2022, the expectations were high for the two-way wing. He had the potential skill set of a three-and-D player but that hasn't come to fruition.
Last year, Beauchamp averaged 12.7 minutes in 48 appearances in Milwaukee, putting up 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. Even though the team desperately needed his skill set, he wasn't able to make his case for more playing time. The team had to rely on veterans like Pat Connaughton, Pat Beverley, and Jae Crowder even though they were all way past their primes. Considering that Beauchamp likely doesn't have any trade value, he is a prime cut candidate before the season.