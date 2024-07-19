Projecting Bucks 2024-25 Depth Chart After Quiet Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite constant trade speculation following the disappointing 2023-24 season, the Milwaukee Bucks chose to stand pat and bring their roster back for another run. Now that the free agency craze is mostly over, it's unlikely to see the Bucks make a major move.
The NBA is always full of surprises so it's hard to rule anything out but it's increasingly more probable that the Bucks already have their roster set for the opening day of the 2024-25 season. Let's take a look at the projected starting lineup and the rotation for next season.
Backcourt
Starters
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: Khris Middleton
There are a couple of different ways head coach Doc Rivers can construct the lineup. The newest signing Gary Trent Jr. is a candidate to start next to his former teammate Damian Lillard. In that scenario, Khris Middleton would start at the small forward.
Middleton just had offseason surgery on both ankles, so his availability and effectiveness to start the season may be in jeopardy. However, if he is healthy, having him start next to Lillard gives the Bucks a more balanced, all-around starting lineup.
Even though he is a step slower than he was in his prime, Middleton is still a better defender than Trent Jr. He has more size, strength, and length, giving the Bucks more defensive versatility. Plus, he can generate his own shot and add secondary playmaking on the other end of the floor, unlike Trent.
The Trent-Lillard backcourt carries the risk of being too porous defensively. Depending on the matchup, Trent can slide into the starting lineup but on most nights, he is better off coming off the bench and providing instant scoring.