3 Bucks on the Trade Block This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks opened the 2023-24 NBA season as championship contenders, however, injuries ended up derailing the once-promising campaign. With Giannis Anetetokounmpo missing the entire playoffs and Damian Lillard only making four postseason appearances, the Bucks found themselves bounced out of the first round by the Indiana Pacers in just six games.
If winning a championship next season is the main goal, the Bucks must make some serious changes this offseason. Basketball Reference currently lists Milwaukee's 2024-25 payroll at just over $182.8 million, though, meaning general manager Jon Horst will likely have to turn to the trade market if he wants to make a major splash.
Assuming that the Bucks are forced to ship out a familiar face or two to bring in new ones, these three players could find themselves on the trade block this summer.
1. Brook Lopez, C
If the Bucks want to bring in a legit NBA player to play alongside Antetokounmpo and Lillard, Brook Lopez could be on the move. The veteran center is entering the final year of his deal and carries a $23 million cap hit next season, making his contract the type that would be moved to help match salaries in a big-time deal.
Aside from his salary, there are a few other reasons why the Bucks might consider moving the 36-year-old. For starters, as mentioned before, his contract is expiring and it's always wise to get something back for a player rather than risk losing him for nothing to the open market.
Secondly, Lopez just celebrated his 36th birthday and isn't getting any younger. He's still a serviceable player, but everyone knows that Father Time is undefeated against athletes. You can even argue that Lopez's decline is speeding up given that he went from being All-Defensive first-team in 2022-23 to failing to make either list this past season.
Speaking of defense, it's clear that Lopez isn't the elite defender that he once was. Not only were his 2.8 defensive win shares his third-worst total of the last six seasons, but the 114 points per 100 possessions that the Bucks surrendered when he was on the floor was a new career-worst.
Considering how Lopez's mobility is also shot at this point in his career, it might be time to bite the bullet and say goodbye. He's provided Bucks fans with some great memories over the last six seasons, but if moving him means improving the team's title odds, GM Horst must pull the trigger.