Proposed Bucks Trade is Best-Case Scenario for Milwaukee's Title Hopes
The Milwaukee Bucks head into the 2024 offseason without much financial flexibility, yet a clear need for roster improvements. That will make things very difficult for GM Jon Horst, who'll need luck and/or some serious creativity to acquire a high-impact player that fits this squad.
Stranger things have happened, however, and Bleacher Report thinks the Bucks could land a serious difference-maker this offseason.
Grant Hughes of BR proposes Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu as an "ambitious trade target" for Milwaukee this summer. Hughes note that Dosunmu would be a perfect "point-of-attack ballhawk" to replace Patrick Beverley, whose future with the Bucks is incredibly murky while he campaigns for a pay raise from a cash-strapped organization.
""Given Milwaukee's constraints, Dosunmu is a wildly ambitious player to target. Jevon Carter, Dosunmu's teammate on the Bulls, and a former Buck, would be a much more realistic option.""- Hughes
Horst would need some luck on his side to nab Dosunmu for a myriad of reasons. He's been a key part of the Bulls' rotation since entering the league, just posted a career-high 12.2 points this season, and has two years of team control left. Oh, he's also just 24 years old, making him a legitimate young building block for any lineup.
Milwaukee lacks premium trade assets as well, which would help push a deal through. Hughes says either Bobby Portis or Pat Counnaughton, plus the Portland Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick that the Bucks own, would just be the starting price. The Bulls could even demand a pick swaps to part with their talented guard.
All of that being said, Dosunmu is the exact kind of player who'd fit this lineup, bringing size on defense alongside Damian Lillard, and offense to help Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes him worth the cost to help a title contender get one step closer to returning to the NBA's mountaintop.
In other Bucks news: