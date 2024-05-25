4 Players the Bucks Should Target on the Trade Market This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a disappointing season in which they fell to the Indiana Pacers 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs. Their season was marred by endless drama, a mid-season coaching change, and an unfortunate injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo. They will try to improve the roster ahead of next season to fully take advantage of the short championship window with the Damian Lillard-Antetokounmpo duo.
Considering that they don't have any cap space, the Bucks will rely on the trade market to bolster the roster. They are also limited in their options there. They are only able to trade their 2031 first-round pick and whoever they select with the No. 23 overall pick after the draft.
While using those two assets as the main trade chips, the Bucks will presumably try to use Bobby Portis ($12.5 million for next season) and Pat Connaughton ($9.4 million for next season) as matching salaries in a trade.
There is a chance they will look to move on from Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton in a larger deal. They are both entering the final seasons of their contracts but Milwaukee would presumably only move them for a clear upgrade. Let's explore all of these possibilities and look at who the most obvious trade targets are.
Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls
If you could choose one guard in the entire NBA who fits the best next to Damian Lillard, you would be hard-pressed to find someone better than Alex Caruso. The 30-year-old combo guard is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and he just had his healthiest and most productive season of his career.
With the Chicago Bulls, Caruso just averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while adding 1.4 steals and a block per game. He also hit over 40% of his threes. His ability to guard multiple positions, shooting touch, and playmaking on top of his defensive chops make him a perfect fit in Milwaukee.
The Bulls have been adamant in not wanting to trade him but they also have an abundance of guards and Caruso is entering the final season of his deal. If the Bucks can blow Chicago over with a deal involving an unprotected first-round pick, the Bulls would have to seriously consider it.