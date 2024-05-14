Doc Rivers Beefing With Former Player After Bucks' Playoff Exit
By Cem Yolbulan
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is again under fire following another early postseason exit. The Bucks' regular-season performance after Rivers' hiring was less than ideal as the team finished the year with a 17-19 record.
Injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the playoffs are certainly valid excuses for the loss against the Indiana Pacers. But it's still difficult to argue that Doc did a good job as a head coach.
JJ Redick was one of the national figures who criticized Rivers' tenure in Milwaukee. Following the Bucks' poor start under Rivers in February, Redick had criticized his former coach about never taking responsibility and always blaming others for his failures.
It took a few months, but now that Doc has some time on his hands, he responded with vengeance. On his appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, the veteran head coach didn't hold back against Redick.
Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers Fires Back at JJ Redick
Taking credit for Redick's NBA career, Rivers said the sharpshooter had his best seasons playing for him.
There is some truth to this statement. Redick was a bench player for Orlando and Milwaukee before heading to the Clippers under Doc Rivers. He was a starter there and took his game to the next level.
However, it doesn't paint the most clear picture. Redick continued his development after he left Los Angeles. In fact, he averaged the best numbers of his career across the board in Philadelphia.
In two seasons with the Sixers, the sharpshooter averaged career-highs 17.6 points and 2.8 assists per game, while building a lethal two-man combination with Joel Embiid.
We have grown accustomed to Doc Rivers and his public beefs. He and his son Austin Rivers are regularly getting into it on national media with talking heads and former players.
Bucks fans would prefer their coach made a name for himself with his on-court performance rather than needless back-and-forths, but they may have to wait on that as long as Rivers is in charge.
More Bucks news and rumors: