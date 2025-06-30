Polarizing QB's Days with Packers Are Numbered Entering July

The Green Bay Packers come into July with a few questions on their roster; however, one of the strongest positions is at quarterback. Jordan Love enters his third full season as the Packers' starter, and Green Bay solidified the backup role by trading for Malik Willis at the end of last year’s training camp.

With those two quarterbacks locked in, it may be hard for anyone else to crack the roster as the Packers prepare for this year’s camp. The situation has left one quarterback on the roster bubble heading into this month and could mean the end of his polarizing tenure.

Sean Clifford’s Time with Packers Could End in Training Camp

The Packers made a surprising selection when they took Sean Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. A former Penn State star, Clifford wasn’t expected to be drafted and backed it up with a rough performance during training camp. That didn’t stop him from making the roster in 2023, but another tough outing during the 2024 camp persuaded the Packers to release him and acquire Willis from the Tennessee Titans.

Clifford remained in Green Bay after signing with the practice squad, and he was elevated to the active roster for the Packers’ Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last January. But his role remains in flux after the Packers signed Canadian quarterback standout Taylor Elgersma.

The winner of last year’s Hec Crighton Trophy, awarded to the "most outstanding player" in Canadian collegiate sports, Elgersma threw for 4,252 yards, 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with seven rushing touchdowns at the University of Wilfrid Laurier last season and was figured to be competition with Clifford for the third string job.

But even if Clifford beats out Elgersma, who has had a tough transition during offseason workouts, he may not be able to crack the Packers' active roster.

As was the case last season, the Packers like to keep two quarterbacks on the active roster and keep a third on the practice squad in case of emergency. While Clifford hasn’t had any negative reports coming out of offseason camp, he may be a victim of the numbers game, where his ceiling will be to spend another year on the practice squad.

