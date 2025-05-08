Packers' New Rookie QB Signing Puts Veteran in Serious Danger

Former fifth-round pick Sean Clifford might be in jeopardy of not making the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster or practice squad this summer.

According to Dave Naylor of TSN, the Packers are expected to offer former University of Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma a contract. Elgersma participated in Green Bay’s rookie minicamp last week and was reportedly going to attend Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp on Friday.

The 22-year-old quarterback made a lot of noise during the pre-draft process after a great 2024 season with the Golden Hawks.

Elgersma threw for 4,252 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added seven rushing touchdowns. The young quarterback was recognized for his play this past season and won the Hec Crighton Trophy (best player in U Sports).

After an excellent season at Wilfrid-Laurier, which included a trip to the Vanier Cup, Elgersma participated in the College Gridiron Showcase, Tropical Bowl Scrimmage, and was called up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in the United States, becoming the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the premier event.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback is a great pocket passer who can make every throw on the field with timing and anticipation. Elgersma doesn’t have the best mobility, which works in Clifford’s favor.

But if the Packers are looking for a pocket pass to develop with solid arm strength and velocity, Elgersma could push Clifford for that third spot. Last year, the Packers cut Clifford at the end of training camp after a lackluster preseason, but re-signed him to the practice squad at QB3.

With Green Bay having Jordan Love and Malik Willis, the QB3 battle might fall under the radar. However, it's clear the Packers coaches like what they saw from Elgersma, who will have to put his CFL dreams (second-round pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2025 CFL Draft) on hold for now.

