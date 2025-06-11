Packers Quarterback on Thin Ice After OTAs

After wrapping up OTAs, the Green Bay Packers are currently in the midst of the mandatory minicamp. The Packers made significant changes on the offensive side of the ball, and the coaching staff is getting a first chance to evaluate the new-look offense.

Despite the changes in the wide receiver room and the offensive line, the Packers are bringing back the same quarterback group from a season ago. The big change in the QB department in Green Bay came on the coaching staff, longtime coach Tom Clements getting replaced by former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion.

Taylor Elgersma Is Facing an Uphill Battle to Make the Packers Roster

The only addition to the quarterback room was Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Elgersma signed with the Packers before OTAs. The winner of Canada's version of the Heisman Trophy last year, the 23-year-old QB is hoping to make an NFL roster. Unfortunately, he hasn't made enough noise in the offseason program so far to make a strong case.

Elgersma began the offseason firmly behind Jordan Love, Malik Willis, and Sean Clifford. He was hoping to beat out Clifford for the third-string quarterback role for next season. The reporting out of Titletown doesn't suggest that the Canadian is anywhere near doing so.

A player who is a long shot to make the 53-man roster needs to impress during OTAs and training camp to have a chance to crack the roster. Elgersma has failed to do that, making it more likely that the Packers will go with a more proven and familiar name in Clifford.

It's not even clear that Green Bay would start the season with three QBs on the active roster. Clifford may very well begin the year on the practice squad like he did in 2024. In that case, Elgersma will likely be released, resulting in heading to the CFL - where he was the 18th-overall pick in this year's draft- or try his luck on another practice squad elsewhere in the NFL.

