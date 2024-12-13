Polarizing Former Packer Facing Serious Punishment From New Team
The 2024 regular season is coming to an end in a couple of weeks. Week 15 is underway, and the Green Bay Packers travel to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Week 15 kicked off on Thursday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams clashed. That divisional contest ended with the Rams securing a 12-6 win. In that contest, the biggest storyline has that linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to get in the game for the 49ers.
Campbell's refusal to step on the field rubbed many of his teammates and coaches the wrong way. Now one day after the game, the 49ers made a big decision regarding him.
49ers are Moving on From De’Vondre Campbell
According to Ian Rapoport, San Francisco decided to move on from Campbell per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The team is still working on the semantics of how they will handle it, as suspension and a release are on the table. They are looking at multiple different options, but the writing was on the wall once he headed to the locker room instead of going on the field.
The Minnesota product signed with the 49ers as a free agent this past March after he was in Green Bay for three seasons (2021-2023). Even though his tenure with the Packers started off well, things went down the drain last season.
When he signed with the 49ers, Campbell took some jabs at Green Bay's coaches, saying he was misused there. He continued to talk trash on his X account when fans posted clips of Campbell's bad play.
In three seasons in Green Bay, Campbell had 317 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and nine pass deflections. While he was a solid playmaker at first, his production went down a cliff. His latest actions in San Francisco may have put a nail in the coffin of his NFL career.
And he only has himself to blame.
