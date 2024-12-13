Hated Former Packer Just Sealed His Exit From New Team on Thursday
The Week 15 slate of games got underway on Thursday Night Football with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers battling in an NFC West showdown.
The Rams escaped with a 12-6 win but it was the storyline from the 49ers that took over following the game.
According to San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter and headed to the locker room shortly after.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw exited the game in the second half with multiple injuries and the 49ers needed Campbell to step in for relief but he decided not to participate. That is a wild thing to do as a professional athlete when other team players give it their all.
Campbell's distasteful decision left a nasty taste in the mouth of his teammates. Tight end George Kittle didn't mince his words postgame, calling Campbell's actions "ignorant," "dumb," "stupid," and "immature.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward also unloaded on the 31-year-old. Ward said, "That was some selfish sh*t… he’s probably gonna get cut soon"
It's clear that Campbell won't be playing in San Francisco much longer after he pulled this stunt. He signed with them on a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason after spending three seasons with the Packers from 2021-2023.
He also left the Packers on a sour note. Shortly after joining the 49ers in the spring, Campbell took a shot at Green Bay coaches, saying he was 'misused' last season. He didn't keep it there either, as he continued to bash Packer coaches on social media last March.
This is now the second straight organization that Campbell appears to have a problem with. The evidence is clear as day now. The Minnesota product has found an issue with two top-notch coaching staffs and will have a tough time landing on his feet following these acts.
Quitting on your team when it's a one-possession game and the season is on the line speaks a lot about Campbell. And none of it looks good on his part.
More Packers news and rumors: