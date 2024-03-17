De'Vondre Campbell Stirs Even More Drama After Packers Split
Former Green Bay Packers defender De'Vondre Campbell continues to create drama after his exit from the team.
The 2024 offseason has featured plenty of tough decisions for the Green Bay Packers. One recent cut that prompted discussion was the release of veteran defender De'Vondre Campbell, whose Packer tenure started with an All-Pro selection before eventually declining.
Campbell hasn't been shy about expressing his feelings since Green Bay opted to cut him to free up cap space. That only continued on Sunday.
Campbell took to X (formerly Twitter) to dish on several things around his Packer exit. It began with him replying to a post aimed at his drop-off. The pass-rusher defended himself by calling out Jonathan Owens' role in the clip in question.
That kickstarted a rant from Campbell. While he praised the Packers' organization, he also noted there are some coaches he's "lost ALL respect for."
Campbell seemed to take issue with the team adjusting his role, which he claimed had him and Quay Walker "looking clueless" sometimes despite both being capable players.
The vet then addressed his departure from Green Bay directly. He said the team blindsided him with their decision, since the public messaging all offseason was about how he and Aaron Jones were wanted back.
Campbell notes no choice to take a pay cut was offered.
Finally, Campbell appeared to take credit for the defense improving down the stretch of the season, with his personal outreach to head coach Matt LaFleur supposedly making a difference.
While Campbell noted he's not bitter about the situation, it's obvious there's some unhappiness with how everything played out. Aaron Jones has expressed similar disappointment in the wake of his release as well.
It's never easy to move on from key veterans like Campbell and Jones, but GM Brian Gutekunst thinks their exits will help the team fulfill its dreams. Now it's on his big bets to pay off.
