De'Vondre Campbell Takes Parting Shot at Packers Coaches While Signing With 49ers
The former Packers star threw shade at Green Bay as he departed for the San Francisco 49ers.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had released their All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell earlier in the week to create more cap space for free agency. Both general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur had nothing but excellent things to say about the veteran defender, highlighting his leadership and locker room presence.
However, those feelings don't seem to be mutual. Campbell, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, threw shade at his former team on social media.
"“Someone is about to get a great football player that’s been badly misused. O well, let’s get it though.""- De'Vondre Campbell on Instagram
Posting on his Instagram story, the former Minnesota standout claimed he was "misused" in Green Bay.
Whether that is true or not remains to be seen but this is not the first time Campbell and the Packers butted heads. Late last season, the veteran linebacker had said he wasn't going to play through injuries again after a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This strife with the team was later resolved but neither side really addressed it again.
Despite his dissatisfaction with the franchise, Campbell had the best season of his career as a Packer. His first season in Green Bay was a career campaign for Campbell, earning him his only first-team All-Pro honors after registering 146 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Injuries cost him 10 games over the last two seasons. Considering his age and injury concerns, and the three seasons left on his five-year, $50 million contract, this was a relatively easy decision for the Packers.
One team's cap casualty is another team's treasure, however. The 49ers, who lost Dre Greenlaw in the Super Bowl, are replacing him with a fellow star. Let's see if San Francisco can use him properly to Campbell's liking.
The Packers are currently behind the Detroit Lions in odds (+210) of winning the NFC North next season. Hopefully, they will not miss the departed veterans like Campbell as they look to make another deep postseason run.
