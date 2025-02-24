Perfect Veteran Piece for Packers' 2025 Defense Now Officially Available

The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing teams to watch this NFL offseason. Matt LaFleur's squad proved that they're a legitimate threat with an 11-6 record during the 2024 campaign, culminating in the franchise's fifth playoff appearance in six seasons.

Now, it's up to the Packers to build off that success.

As well as last season went, the Packers still have several pressing needs they must address this offseason — especially on defense. Fortunately, several players becoming free agents next month can help improve Green Bay's defense while making defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's job that much easier.

That includes a battle-proven defender who is heading toward free agency next month.

Packers Must Sign LB Shaq Thompson Following Panthers News

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Carolina Panthers will not be re-signing long-time linebacker Shaq Thompson.

"We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons," the Panthers wrote in their statement. "Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them."

"We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career."

Panthers recently informed veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson that he will be allowed to become a free agent and the team does not plan to re-sign him. pic.twitter.com/LD1clAXAJT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 24, 2025

Now that Thompson is set to hit the open market, the Packers have a new name to target this offseason. While Edgerrin Cooper is the future of Green Bay's LB room, Quay Walker's future with the franchise is up in the air while Isaiah McDuffie could use some competition to bring out the best he has to offer.

In other words, injecting Thompson into the mix makes a ton of sense.

The former Washington Huskie oozes experience after playing 123 regular-season games with the Panthers across the last decade. Although he's yet to earn NFL hardware, Thompson has still proven to be one of the league's better linebackers by racking up 470 solo tackles, 26 defended passes, 12.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions throughout his career.

Anyone who attempts to sign Thompson — including the Packers — must be aware of the risks that come with a potential deal. Although the Sacramento, CA native is a well-proven name, injuries have limited him to just six games across the last two seasons and he's now coming off a 2024 campaign that ended in September due to an Achilles tear.

The silver lining is that Thompson's injury history means the Packers can likely sign him at a discounted price. That way Green Bay won't have to worry about buyer's remorse if he can't return to form.

The Packers will have their first opportunity to negotiate with Thompson (and any other outside free agents) when the NFL's tampering period begins on Monday, March 10.

