5 Underrated Free Agents Packers Should Target in 2025 Offseason
The Green Bay Packers will almost certainly dip into free agency this offseason. The only question is how deep they’ll go.
Will they go all in? With enough salary cap flexibility, they have the ability to compete for one of the top free agents on the market.
Or will they take a more measured approach? They could focus on bargain-bin signings or target underrated players who can provide value without breaking the bank.
If they decide to go the value route, here are five underrated free agents the Packers should consider.
1. Patrick Mekari, Offensive Guard
The Packers have several paths to upgrading their interior offensive line this offseason. They could re-sign Josh Myers and run it back with Elgton Jenkins, Myers, and Sean Rhyan from left to right.
They could also let Myers walk, shift Jenkins, Rhyan, or Zach Tom to center, and start 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan.
Or, they could look to free agency for reinforcements.
If Green Bay wants to spend big, Drew Dalman is the top center available and would be a great fit. But if they’re looking for a more affordable option, Patrick Mekari could be a smart, cost-effective signing.
Mekari isn’t an option at center, meaning the Packers would still need to shift one of their in-house linemen to the middle. But his ability to play both guard and tackle makes him an intriguing versatile depth piece—something Green Bay always values in their offensive linemen.
Signing Mekari would also raise questions about Jordan Morgan’s role. The Packers drafted him in the first round in 2024 with the expectation that he’d provide positional flexibility, similar to Mekari.
If they sign a veteran like Mekari, it could signal concerns about Morgan’s readiness or indicate that Green Bay wants more competition along the offensive line.
Regardless, adding Mekari would give the Packers another reliable lineman who could plug in at multiple spots, providing valuable depth and insurance at a critical position.