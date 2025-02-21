8 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Pivotal 2025 Offseason

7-8. Devonte Wyatt, DT, and Quay Walker, LB

I don’t mean to keep piling on the defensive line, but there’s no way around it—Devonte Wyatt deserves a spot on this list.

Wyatt actually had some real positive flashes last season. In particular, he had strong performances against the Seahawks and Saints in December before an untimely injury sidelined him. Unfortunately, when he returned, he wasn’t the same player, failing to recapture the impact he had right before going down.

Now, the Packers have a decision to make about their 2022 first-round pick. Do they exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, or do they make 2025 a contract year for him?

Right now, they probably don’t have enough information to justify committing to him long-term. Wyatt continues to be inconsistent, and despite flashes of talent, he still hasn’t earned a full-time starting role. If Green Bay declines his option, he’ll enter the offseason with a lot to prove.

The same goes for Quay Walker, who was picked six spots ahead of Wyatt in the same 2022 draft.

Looking back, it’s wild that Green Bay used two consecutive first-round picks on non-premium positions like inside linebacker and interior defensive line—and now both players have uncertain futures.

The Packers may have already found their future at linebacker with Edgerrin Cooper, which lessens the pressure to pick up Walker’s fifth-year option. But regardless of what the team decides, the clock is ticking for both Wyatt and Walker.

No more automatic opportunities because of their draft pedigree. They need to earn their spots—or risk being afterthoughts in Green Bay’s long-term plans.

