Surprise Packers Reunion Floated as Possibility This Offseason

There are plenty of eyes on the Green Bay Packers with NFL free agency quickly approaching. This is a team with cap space flexibility, a need for upgrades, and a clear path to Super Bowl contention that makes them a threat to the entire league.

A few areas Green Bay must add talent is at EDGE and wide receiver, which are both positions that have contributors but no clear star to lead them.

However, one part of the depth chart that shouldn't be overlooked for improvement is running back. Josh Jacobs turned out to be a home run addition this past season, but his insane workload isn't sustainable long-term, so targeting a legitimate RB2 could be a smart choice this spring.

If Green Bay does go down that route, there's one familiar name that could be an option.

NFL free agency is under a month, so now is as good a time to take a look what the league’s running back position looks like after it made a resurgence in 2024. Here’s the top available guys, projected deals and best team fits. My latest for CBS Sports: https://t.co/VGuQjWA4RF — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) February 21, 2025

CBS Sports recently took an in-depth look at the RB market and named best fits for the top names available. No. 2 on the list is none other than former Packers star Aaron Jones, who could hit the open market after a successful year in Minnesota. Somewhat surprisingly, Green Bay is named as a potential landing spot for the former Pro Bowler, who's projected to make around $6-8 million in 2025.

Obviously Jones established as one of the game's best while with the Packers, but the two sides had a sudden split that brought some negative things to light in the aftermath. Jones signing with the Vikings after his Green Bay release was also something clearly intended to be a bit of revenge after his ex-squad.

That being said, maybe a year after the dust has settled has changed feelings on both sides. One clear concern that played a part in the Packers moving on was Jones' health, but he proved he still has a bit left in the tank after racking up 1,546 yards from scrimmage as a Viking in 2024, all while playing in every regular-season game.

Jones, meanwhile, likely saw how committed Matt LaFleur is to succeeding on the ground. The RB was also part of an ugly collapse by a Minnesota team that posted one of the best records in the league before falling flat on its face in the playoffs.

For an older back, there's potentially no better job than playing for a contender and not needing to take the brunt of the hits. He'd be able to step into a role like that with the Packers, allowing Jacobs more snaps off and getting to face defenses that are worn down by Green Bay's bruiser.

After the loss in the NFC Championship Game, Jones and the Packers have some unfinished business. While it does appear he's weighing a Minnesota return this offseason, there's no denying Green Bay could offer him an enticing situation for 2025.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: