Packers Veteran Could Save His Job With Strong OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of storylines this offseason but few have been more prominent than what’s going on at wide receiver. Josh Jacobs’s comments during Super Bowl week created a firestorm at the position and the Packers showed their own concerns adding Matthew Golden and Savion Williams during last month’s draft.

With two new receivers on the roster and another intriguing addition via free agency, the veterans in the room have been put on notice. But while some could lose their starting role, some could lose their job altogether unless he has a strong performance during OTAs.

Romeo Doubs’s Job Could Be on the Line at Packers OTAs

A lot has been made about Christian Watson’s recovery from a torn ACL and perhaps an uncertain future for Dontayvion Wicks. But another receiver on the block could be Romeo Doubs, who had a turbulent 2024 season.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Doubs caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season and caught 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns in his sophomore season. While last season began with anticipation for a third-year breakout, things got off to a tough start early when Doubs skipped practice over his role in the offense.

The situation didn’t get better when Doubs returned to the field. While he caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns, he also sustained a pair of concussions, including one that knocked him out of a Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also expressed concern about Doubs’s future at the end of the season, and it paints an uncertain picture heading into OTAs.

“I’m concerned, absolutely,” LaFleur said in January via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Dominique Yates. “But I haven’t talked to our medical people. I haven’t sat down with them about whether there’s long-term concern, but anytime a guy gets two concussions, I can’t help but be concerned by that.”

With two new receivers in the room and the largest cap hit of any Packer receiver at $3.5 million, Doubs could be on the chopping block heading into OTAs. But he’s already started writing his own narrative, taking a leadership role to acclimate his new teammates to LaFleur’s system during voluntary workouts.

If Doubs can perform on the field, he should be able to keep his roster spot and put pressure on Wicks or Mecole Hardman to earn their spot. If he can't, Doubs could be a surprising roster cut and looking for somewhere else to play in 2025.

