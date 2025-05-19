Packers Pick Turns Heads With Showing at Offseason Rookie Event

The Green Bay Packers drafted former University of Texas standout Matthew Golden with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the wideout is already turning heads.

This past weekend, some of the league's brightest young stars met in Los Angeles for the 31st annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere. While the primary focus of this event is to officially introduce the top young talent entering the NFL to its advertising partners, the players also had a little fun on the field.

This is where Golden set himself apart from the rest of the crowd. As you can see from the video below, Golden had a near-perfect score on the flag recognition test and likely would have snagged each flag had he realized there was one remaining before stepping out of the circle.

Before fans start questioning just how difficult this task is to complete, it is worth noting that Jacksonville Jaguars do-it-all rookie Travis Hunter struggled mightily when attempting the same test. As you can see, the No. 2 overall pick did not fare nearly as well as Golden and, if we're being honest, the Packers' rookie made Shedeur Sanders' attempt look comical.

This NFLPA event is meant to introduce "rising stars to the commercial side of professional football, setting the stage for future endorsement success and financial empowerment. "Participants are selected based on factors like college performance, draft status, position, and marketability, all of which influence their early value in trading cards and brand deals."

While it remains to be seen what type of endorsement deals for Golden will come out of this event, it is never a bad thing to be the player to steal the headlines when grouped with your peers. The No. 23 overall pick did just that this past weekend in Southern California.

With OTAs and training camp on the horizon, the excitement level for Green Bay fans should only go up with Golden showing off the type of awareness and hand-eye coordination on display here.

