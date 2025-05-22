Veteran Packers WR Already Doing Little Things to Help Stay in GB

The Green Bay Packers didn’t make a huge splash in free agency to address the wide receiver position, but they did in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first and third rounds, respectively.

With the Packers adding two new wide receivers, naturally, fans think about who could be out the door. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, come to mind as they enter the last year of their rookie deals before becoming unrestricted free agents in 2026.

Depending on what happens this upcoming season, the Packers would love to re-sign both receivers, but you never know how free agency plays out. That said, Doubs is already doing his part, which has caught the attention of head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur was on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams on Wednesday and discussed how competitive the receiver room is. However, LaFleur mentioned that he likes to see Doubs and the vets helping the young wideouts.

The Packers' head coach pointed out that Doubs grabbed Golden to specifically talk about one of his routes before he got the chance. LaFleur and Doubs were on the page, and he let Doubs work with the rookie receiver.

As you can imagine, Packers fans were happy to hear this, especially given the season that the former fourth-round pick had in 2024.

Last season, Doubs suffered two concussions in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers and in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also suspended for one game.

Despite these obstacles, the 25-year-old wide receiver still had 46 receptions (72 targets) for 601 yards and four touchdowns. The Packers hope Doubs can have a breakout 2025 season, especially with Watson recovering from a torn ACL. The 6-foot-2 receiver can carve out a role in the passing game and solidify his spot for the future with a strong season.

