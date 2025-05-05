Packers WR Sends Subtle Warning to New Rookies Who Want His Job

The Green Bay Packers made a concerted effort to address their WR room after a frustrating performance from the unit last season, which included veteran Christian Watson suffering a torn ACL in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers took Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, who can play all three wide receiver spots, and ran a blistering 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. Then on Day 2, Green Bay grabbed Savion Williams in the third round, who is a playmaker when he gets the ball in his hands.

On paper, it appears the Packers might be signaling a new era in the receiver room, but Watson isn’t ready to give up his spot as he continues to rehab.

"Recovery is going really well. I’m in a really good spot," Watson said to reporters over the weekend (h/t Ellie French of WLUK/FOX 11). "Just keeping the mentality there, just working. I’ve got a couple more months ahead of me, attacking it every day. I’m in a really good spot."

Watson also talked about his mentality and how he keeps going, especially given everything he’s gone through injury-wise in his NFL career.

“I’ve gotten a lot in my life but there’s still a lot of things that I want, so I’m going to keep fighting for it.”

Based on his comments, Watson is motivated and will continue to fight in his recovery. Since he got injured at the end of the season, it's unclear when he’ll return. The hope is that it will happen during the 2025 campaign as Watson is entering the last year of his rookie deal.

When healthy, Watson is a game-breaker and only needs one catch to change the trajectory of a game. That said, none of the rookies should be comfortable in their spots as Watson is looking to show why he deserves an extension and come back even stronger from this setback.

