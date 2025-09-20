Packers Tight End Is Only Scratching the Surface of Potential Impact in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have looked like one of the most complete teams in the NFL through two games, and one of the reasons why is the emergence of tight end Tucker Kraft as a go-to option at receiver. Despite the injuries to wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, Kraft has been the most reliable target for quarterback Jordan Love as he continues to show what he is capable of in an expanded role.

Kraft was surprisingly added to the injury report on Thursday after suffering a knee injury in practice. He quickly provided a positive update, saying he would be OK for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Now, it sounds like Green Bay will have its top receiver on Sunday as it looks to build off a strong start to the season.

Green Bay Packers Receive Best News Possible for TE Tucker Kraft

Kraft is expected to play on Sunday following the injury scare, a major boost for the Green Bay offense. He has eight receptions on ten targets for 140 yards and two TDs, with six of those receptions for 124 yards and a TD coming in the Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders.

With Reed sidelined for some time with a broken collarbone along with a stress fracture in his foot, and Watson still unavailable following an ACL tear in the 2024 regular-season finale, the receiving depth is certainly being tested this early in the season, despite bringing in rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. Now that Kraft is expected to start against the Browns, the Packers still have their top receiver up to this point, in addition to fellow receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, and Malik Heath, to get the ball to.

Coming off a career-high seven receiving TD receptions last season, Kraft has clearly proven how effective he can be in the Packers' offense and continues to evolve in a more enhanced role. While Kraft needed to improve his downfield routes coming into the season, he has been one of the best TEs in the entire league. According to Pro Football Focus, Kraft's overall grade (80.0) is second at his position, while his receiving grade (90.1) is first, cementing his worth to the team and why potentially missing Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury was so concerning.

The Browns are 0-2 so far, but their defense has only allowed seven receptions for 42 yards from TEs. Kraft's ability to stretch the field could be just what Green Bay needs to attack Cleveland's defenders.

Kraft also brings his ability as a blocker, allowing Love more time in the pocket and opening up more lanes for running back Josh Jacobs, who has only averaged 3.6 yards per rush this season. While the Packers are expected to pick up a win in Cleveland on Sunday, having Kraft available only helps their odds, especially considering the rash of injuries the entire team has already been through and the reliability he continues to show as a pass-catcher.

