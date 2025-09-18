Packers' Zach Tom Decision Looking Like It'll Go Down to the Wire

Even though the Green Bay Packers have started the season off by looking like one of the best teams in the NFL, injuries have been a recurring issue. One of those key injuries is offensive tackle Zach Tom, whose status is still up in the air for Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns as he continues to deal with an oblique injury.

After being held out of the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, Tom was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but noted that "it's kinda hard to run" because of the injury. As of Thursday, Tom's status is still up in the air after head coach Matt LaFleur's latest comments.

"He's still working through it. We'll see how he looks today," LaFleur said, per Weston Hodkiewicz, senior writer for packers.com. "We'll give up until Sunday. ... You gotta see how he's moving and certainly he has a say-so in as well if he feels comfortable."

Zach Tom's Availability for Week 3 Still a Toss-Up

Tom suffered the injury in the season-opening win against the Detroit Lions as he fell on his hip and subsequently injured his oblique while trying to avoid colliding with quarterback Jordan Love. He did not return to the game and has been out since, forcing rookie Anthony Belton and Darian Kinnard to fill the void on the offensive line.

While Belton and Kinnard have not been terrible, they have each left room for improvement so far. Belton committed a costly holding penalty that negated a Jayden Reed TD reception in the first quarter of the win over the Commanders. According to Pro Football Focus, his overall grade (61.8) and run blocking grade (56.4) are both below the league average, while Kinnard's pass blocking grade (53.7) is less than ideal.

Tom's injury is not the only notable one on the offensive line as free-agent acquisition Aaron Banks has dealt with a recurring back injury in training camp before groin and ankle injuries forced him to miss the Week 2 game as well. In spite of that, he was adamant on Wednesday that he will play on Sunday.

While Tom's status is not as clear at the moment, there are some bright spots for Green Bay that can still help it navigate through these setbacks. LaFleur teased the possibility of star pass-rusher Micah Parsons being taken off the snap count this week. Combine that with the emergence of defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and it's easy to see how dangerous the Packers can be, even with the depth of the roster being tested with injuries.

Green Bay also has a favorable schedule coming up, with its biggest test awaiting in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tom is a key part of the offensive line and gives Love the time he needs to operate in the pocket, but if he cannot give it a go on Sunday, a manageable schedule is certainly beneficial as he tries to get back to full strength.

