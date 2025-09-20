Packers' Top Receiver Gets Positive Injury Update Before Week 3

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers fans received some unexpected news. Starting tight end Tucker Kraft sustained a knee injury during Thursday's practice, which also kept him out on Friday. As a result, Kraft's status for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns has been in question.

That said, Packer fans received some good news on the tight end health on Saturday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kraft is expected to play Sunday against the Browns. Kraft being active is a positive sign, given that he sustained a knee injury and has been, by far, Green Bay's most productive receiving option through two games.

Packers TE Tucker Kraft Good to Go Against the Cleveland Browns

The 24-year-old has been a huge part of Green Bay's offense so far this season. Through two games, Kraft has eight receptions on ten targets for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The third-year tight end is coming off a game where he recorded six receptions on six targets for 124 yards and one score, further proving how important he is to this offensive attack led by Jordan Love.

That performance reinforced that Kraft continues to be a reliable safety blanket for Love. After wide receiver Jayden Reed suffered a collarbone injury in Week 2, Kraft’s ability to avoid missing time because of his own knee injury is especially significant. Reed was one of Love’s top targets, and his absence means even more responsibility falls on Kraft’s shoulders.

While the Packers have other capable pass catchers, losing both Reed and Kraft at the same time would have been a major blow to the offense. It is worth noting that Green Bay currently has one of the most crowded and talented receiving rooms in the NFL. This has led to their rookie first-round pick, Matthew Golden, not seeing many targets in the first two games. Still, if Green Bay had been without Kraft on Sunday, it would have had a massive impact on the offense.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Cleveland's defense has only allowed tight ends to record 42 yards on seven receptions through the first two weeks. The Browns' early success against tight ends is quite surprising since they don't have the most talented linebacker room. With Kraft active, Cleveland linebackers will have to account for him and fellow tight end Luke Musgrave. That matchup could determine whether Green Bay moves the ball effectively in Week 3.

