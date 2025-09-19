Packers Star a Surprise Addition to Injury Report Before Week 3

The Green Bay Packers' dominating start to the 2025 season has had a number of surprise highlights. None has been bigger than the Week 2 emergence of Tucker Kraft, with the tight end putting up 124 yards on six catches in what was a breakout performance. However, this momentum was slowed on Thursday with some unexpected injury news.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein reported that Kraft had been added to the injury report after suffering a knee injury in practice. The pass catcher was listed as a limited participant.

This led to Silverstein pointing out that Kraft's game status is not yet known. Tests are going to be done to reveal the extent of the injury and give the Packers a clearer timeline on a potential return. If there is any risk of further injury or making things worse, there is no reason to push Kraft into the starting lineup. This week's schedule offers a bye of sorts with the Cleveland Browns taking on Green Bay in the most lopsided of games on the Week 3 slate.

Packers TE Tucker Kraft Suffers Frustrating Injury After Enjoying a Breakout Performance

The only downside of Kraft missing time is the reps that it will cost with Jordan Love. It was clear that the quarterback was actively looking for the tight end against the Commanders. The growth in chemistry and trust between the duo leapt off the screen. Understanding the value of this, moving deeper into the schedule is the only reason to have any rush for Kraft to return. However, if getting on the field is in any way a risk, this obviously works against the logic of rushing back for this reason.

Making the decision obvious if Kraft doesn't make a speedy recovery in the next 48 hours. To put it simply, the Browns are a dumpster fire of a franchise that the Packers should be able to handily beat without the contributions of the South Dakota State product. If there is a benefit to sitting out a week in what is in many ways an extra bye, the Packers shouldn't hesitate to pull Kraft from the lineup.

With that said, the best way that this plays out is the knee issue being extremely minor and healing up before Sunday's game. If that is the case, Love is going to have a chance to continue to rack up numbers and put the league on notice that the long-awaited star target for the quarterback has been on the roster all along.

