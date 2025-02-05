Packers Star Criticizes GB's Current WRs in Surprise Offseason Comments
It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers desperately need to add a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver this offseason.
As great as the likes of Jayden Reed and Christian Watson can be, the Packers are lacking a difference-making playmaker who consistently dominates opposing defenses on a weekly basis. The pressing need has led to Green Bay fans hoping that changes in the coming months, whether that's with a blockbuster trade or a free agent signing.
It turns out that Packers fans aren't the only people tired of the team's WR situation, proven by one Green Bay star's latest comments.
Packers News: Josh Jacobs Blasts Green Bay WR Room
Packers running back Josh Jacobs is currently in New Orleans amid the lead-up to Super Bowl 59. The veteran run spoke with 97.3 The Game about Green Bay's offseason and made it clear that he wants to see a big-name WR added to the fold.
"We need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 (WR) already," Jacobs admitted. "Somebody that we know is going to be a little more consistent."
On one hand, it's surprising to see Jacobs criticizing his WR teammates less than a year into his Packers tenure. The 26-year-old RB made his way to Green Bay on a four-year, $48 million contract after spending the five previous seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
On the other hand, Jacobs' comments are somewhat valid — especially when it comes to consistency (or lack thereof) in the wideout room.
Reed, Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks each showed flashes of promises throughout the season, however, none of the four reached the 1,000-yard mark.
Unfortunately, the situation worsened in the playoffs. As Watson was sidelined with a torn ACL, the remaining trio — Reed, Doubs, and Wicks — only combined for 98 receiving yards without a score on eight catches in the Packers' 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card Weekend.
As much as Jacobs' comments sting, the good news is that Green Bay is in a good position to add a prominent receiver. The Packers will have over $44.5 million to spend this offseason, per Spotrac, giving them enough money to target free-agent names like Tee Higgins, Keenan Allen, and Amari Cooper.
Who knows? The Packers could even be interested in a reunion with All-Pro playmaker Davante Adams, who's made it clear he wouldn't mind returning to Green Bay.
Nevertheless, there's just over a month to go before the Packers' offseason plans are made clear. All 32 NFL teams can't make trades or sign free agents until the new calendar begins on Wednesday, March 12.