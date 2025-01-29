4 Issues Packers Must Fix This Offseason to Avoid Another Early Playoff Exit
3. Add Offensive Playmakers
At their best, Green Bay’s offense was explosive. But at their worst, it was a slog. And far too often, it was the latter.
Jordan Love had 37 explosive passing plays in 2023. That number plummeted to 17 in 2024. That’s a dramatic drop-off for a quarterback who was supposed to be ascending following a massive contract extension.
A big issue they faced is drops. Jayden Reed finished top 10 in the NFL in drops while Dontayvion Wicks led the league in drop percentage. If those two—and the rest of Green Bay’s receivers—just catch the passes they’re supposed to, Love’s numbers look a whole lot better.
The second issue is yards after the catch. Reed was dynamic early in the year but fell off a cliff in the second half. After racking up 620 yards in his first nine games, he managed just 237 yards in his final eight. Wicks, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson also struggled to make things happen after the catch.
And speaking of Watson, his torn ACL throws another wrench into Green Bay’s plans. If he’s not ready to go at the start of next season, the Packers can’t afford to rely on internal improvement alone. They need to add another playmaker to this offense, whether it’s a free agent, a draft pick, or a trade.
Love has the tools to be a great quarterback. But he needs weapons who can actually make plays.