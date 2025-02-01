Davante Adams Continues to Hint at Potential Packers Reunion
The Green Bay Packers have several roster needs they must address this offseason, including the wide receiver room. Wideouts like Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs are all solid, however, none of the trio emerged as a legitimate No. 1 WR last season, leaving the Packers looking to find a legitimate difference-maker.
Several receivers have been named potential targets for the Packers this offseason, however, few get the fanbase as excited as Davante Adams. The former Green Bay fan favorite could be on his way out of the New York Jets depending on how their offseason unfolds, opening the door for a potential Dairyland reunion.
While a lot of the noise surrounding the door has been speculation so far, Adams' latest social media post is bound to send Cheeseheads into another frenzy.
Packers Trade Rumors: Jets WR Davante Adams Hints at Green Bay Return
On Friday afternoon, Adams shared an Instagram story while he was in his car. Although he didn't outright address the rumors, the fact that he was wearing shoes that match the franchise's green, white, and gold color schemes indicates that re-joining the Packers might be on his mind.
You can check out Adams' Instagram story below, courtesy of ESPN Milwaukee.
Packers fans are more than familiar with how Adams can terrorize opposing secondaries.
The former Fresno State Bulldog dazzled fans throughout his eight-year run (2014-21) with Green Bay, amassing 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns on 669 catches across 116 games. He earned two All-Pro First-Team nods while reaching five Pro Bowls during that stretch.
Adams has continued being one of the NFL's top WRs even after he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He's made 48 appearances between the Raiders and Jets since then, converting 288 receptions into 3,723 yards and 30 TDs while being named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl once more.
Back on the Jan. 10 edition of FanDuel TV's "Up and Adams," the six-time 1,000-yard receiver revealed that he "can't rule anything out" when it comes to returning to Green Bay.
"I got a lot of love for all the organizations that I've played for, so I wouldn't rule out anybody," Adams said. "Keeping my mind open to wherever."
Adams is set to carry a $38.3 million cap hit in the final two years of his $140 million contract, according to Spotrac. Even though that's a big chunk of change, the Packers can afford his price tag given that they have $44.5 million in space and can create more room by restructuring contracts.
Packers fans won't have to wait long to find out if Adams is on his way back to Green Bay. NFL teams are allowed to resume trading again beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.