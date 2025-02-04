6 Dream Free Agent Signings for Packers in 2025 NFL Offseason
1. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver
I have no idea if this is realistic, but let’s be clear—Tee Higgins is the dream free-agent target for the Packers.
He’s not just the best wide receiver available this offseason. He’s arguably the best free agent, period. He checks every box Green Bay needs to fill: size, experience, hands, and the ability to create separation. And at 26, he still has his best football ahead of him.
The biggest question surrounding Higgins isn’t talent. It’s whether he can be a true WR1. He’s spent his entire career playing alongside Ja’Marr Chase, so he’s never had to carry the burden of being the guy in an offense. That’s a fair concern for a player who will likely command a contract north of $22-25 million per year. But for the Packers, that might not be a deal-breaker.
Green Bay wouldn’t be asking Higgins to do it alone. They already have a deep, talented (if inconsistent) group of young receivers. Adding Higgins to the mix wouldn’t just elevate the passing game—it would make life easier for Jordan Love by giving him a true go-to target in big moments.
Higgins put up 73 catches, 911 yards, and 10 touchdowns last season—in just 12 games. If he stays healthy (which has been a question mark), he has 1,200-yard, double-digit touchdown potential in an offense like Green Bay’s.
Gutekunst has a type when it comes to free agents. He prefers players who are still ascending, not those whose best years are behind them. Higgins fits that mold perfectly.
The question is whether the Packers are willing to go all-in and pay what it takes to land him. If they truly want to push their Super Bowl window open, they should at least make an offer.
