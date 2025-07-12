Packers Standout Will Earn Every Penny of His Inevitable New Contract

The Green Bay Packers are approaching the final weeks before training camp and have plenty of optimism heading into 2025. One of the youngest rosters in the NFL has given the Packers upside after finishing with an 11-6 record one year ago, but general manager Brian Gutekunst’s top priority is to find a way to keep it together.

That task has been made difficult with quarterback Jordan Love’s contract, which carries a $29.6 million cap hit this season and jumps to $36.1 million next season. While the Packers must be selective in which players they choose to extend, there’s one player who has earned a new deal and every penny he will get in his next contract.

Packers Should Reach Contract Extension with Zach Tom Before Training Camp

One of the biggest areas the Packers have looked to improve this season is the offensive line. They didn’t need to worry about the right tackle position, as Zach Tom has become one of the best in the NFL.

Tom was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft and posted a 68.3 overall grade in his first season, according to Pro Football Focus. He jumped into the starting lineup in 2023 and has been one of Green Bay’s best offensive linemen since, posting overall grades of 79.7 and 85.8 over the past two seasons.

While he’s posted a PFF run-blocking grade over 80 in each of the past two seasons, his pass blocking has vaulted him into an elite tier. In 1,494 pass-blocking snaps, Tom has allowed just seven sacks and 77 pressures with a 5.1% pressure rate. He also allowed 28 pressures, four sacks, and a 4.9% pressure rate last season and heads into the final year of his rookie contract.

Tom is expected to earn north of $20 million in his next deal and could push $25 million per season to be in the neighborhoods of Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell and Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson. Both sides have been amicable during contract negotiations, and The Athletic’s Matthew Schneidman reports a new contract should be done before the start of this season; however, the Packers would also benefit from getting Tom’s deal done soon as camp approaches.

The Packers’ offensive line has some unsolved business heading into next year after adding Aaron Banks this offseason. Elgton Jenkins is looking for a new contract to complement his move from guard to center, and Rasheed Walker is competing with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan for the left tackle position.

With linebacker Quay Walker also looking for a new contract, the Packers could throw some money around as they report for training camp. But securing Tom should be the top priority as they lock in the one constant along Green Bay’s offensive line.

