New Packers QB Already Under Pressure Entering Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation is set in stone as the start of training camp is one week away. Jordan Love is locked in as the franchise QB going forward, and Malik Willis has proven himself to be a worthy QB2 thanks to his performance when Love missed time last season. This doesn't mean that there won't be drama in the quarterback room when the Packers kick off training camp on Friday, July 18, when the rookies report.

There can always be unforeseen injuries in training camp and preseason. Plus, there is a scenario in which the Packers get a trade offer for Willis that they simply can't refuse if there is a QB injury elsewhere in the league.

To prepare for such situations, the Packers are bringing in two more signal-callers to camp: a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Sean Clifford, as well as undrafted Canadian free agent Taylor Elgersma. While the former has been with the Packers for the past two seasons, the latter will feel pressure to perform during camp to stay in the league.

QB Taylor Elgersma Facing Pressure to Perform at Packers Training Camp

Elgersma signed with the Packers after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a successful tryout at the rookie minicamp, increasing his chances of making an NFL roster. If he fails in that bid, Elgersma has the chance to head to the CFL, where he was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Assuming that he wants to give his all to stick in the league, Elgersma is facing a lot of pressure for the summer.

The 23-year-old quarterback has an impressive resume, winning the Canadian equivalent of the Heisman, Hec Crighton Trophy, last season. While he likely has no chance of overtaking Willis in the pecking order, he could be eyeing a practice squad spot.

In 2024, the Packers had Clifford on the practice squad, elevating him during Love's injury to be a backup for Willis. However, it's hard to imagine that the Packers are particularly high on Clifford after his first two seasons in the NFL.

If Elgersma thrives under pressure and shows something in the next few weeks, the practice squad spot and third-stringer role could be his.

