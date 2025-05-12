Packers Appear to Hint Vet Isn't Excited About Position Change

The Green Bay Packers went 11-6 last season but it wasn’t enough. A third-place finish in the NFC North and a wild card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this season required the Packers to make several changes across the roster.

While one of those changes was the arrival of guard Aaron Banks from the San Francisco 49ers, it requires some sacrifices to make it work. For one veteran, that might be too much to ask and the seeds of discontent were sewn as a Packers coach addressed the media on Monday.

Elgton Jenkins May Not Be Happy With Move to Center

The Packers have discussed moving Elgton Jenkins to center this offseason after giving Banks a four-year, $77 million contract this offseason. While the plan looked great on paper, it may have hit a snag as the 29-year-old hasn’t shown up to offseason workouts.

When speaking to reporters, including ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on Monday, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich stated that he believes Jenkins is open to the move to center. But that's a far cry from him embracing the change.

When asked about why he wasn’t at the offseason workouts, Stenavich said Jenkins didn’t report “for reasons other than that.”

Adam Stenavich said based on the conversations he’s had with Elgton Jenkins about moving to center, “I think he’s open to it.”



So that’s not the reason Jenkins isn’t here for the offseason workouts?



Steno said: “He’s not here for reasons other than that.” pic.twitter.com/BJpNjHzLlm — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 12, 2025

A lot of things turn out to be “nothing to see here” moments during voluntary workouts. But there could be a little more at work that has created Jenkins’s absence.

Jenkins has been moved around the offensive line since arriving to Green Bay as a second-round draft pick in 2019. After spending his first two seasons at left guard, the Packers moved him to left tackle in 2021 and right tackle in 2022 before returning him to guard each of the past two seasons. Jenkins also posted his two highest overall Pro Football Focus in two seasons as a tackle, posting an 82.1 grade in 2021 and a 72.3 grade in 2022.

There’s also a chance Jenkins could be looking for some financial persuasion to make the move to center. Jenkins has two years remaining on his contract but has no guaranteed money. With an $11.7 million base salary, Jenkins could be looking for some long-term security that gives him some extra money in the process.

All of this can be pushed aside with Jenkins’ arrival to camp in the next few weeks. But there could be another step or two needed before he makes his move to center.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: