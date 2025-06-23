Packers Starter Now on the Trade Block After OTAs

The Green Bay Packers want to go further than they did in 2024 and to do that, they need to make several changes. The Packers focused most of their efforts deciding what to do with Jaire Alexander before his release and upgrading the receiver room. But a secondary storyline that has slid under the radar is what they’re doing with the offensive line.

The arrival of Aaron Banks and contract negotiations for existing members of the offensive line have taken center stage this offseason. But there’s another battle brewing at an unexpected position that could land a Packers starter on the trade block.

Rasheed Walker Could Be Surprise Trade Candidate During Training Camp

The root of any trade rumors surrounding Walker could stem from what the Packers have done this offseason. While Jenkins is still trying to get some financial motivation for his move to center, the Packers still would like to give Tom an extension as one of the best right tackles in the league. General manager Brian Gutekunst said as much during an interview with Cheesehead TV earlier this month but it also draws a red flag in the long-term construction of the offensive line.

Banks broke the bank after signing a four-year, $77 million contract with the Packers in free agency. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky theorized that Jenkins could get part of the remainder of his contract guaranteed as part of his move to center. If Tom gets a deal close to Spotrac’s estimation of four years and $87 million, there isn’t going to be a lot of money to re-sign Walker as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Perhaps this is why Matt LaFleur declared an open competition between Walker and first-round pick Jordan Morgan despite Walker’s solid performance last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker posted a 68.7 overall grade and a 80.1 pass blocking grade last season. The 25-year-old also allowed 37 pressures and three sacks on 603 pass-blocking snaps and should be a top free agent target if he hits the market next spring.

With a projected value of $17.8 million annually, the Packers may not be able to afford to keep Walker around. That’s why they’re giving Morgan a chance to win the job after playing at guard during his rookie season. If Morgan is successful, the Packers could enjoy a $3.6 million cap hit at a premium position next year and use that savings on other areas of need.

While X user Rickey, who has been ahead of media outlets on NFL news in the past including Jordan Love’s extension, suggested the Packers have been working on an extension for Walker that could be done by training camp, it would make more sense for the Packers to shop a starting-caliber player if Morgan is up to replace him.

With unexpected injuries that could act as a leverage point, the Packers could get something out of their 2024 first-round pick while getting something in return for their current starter.

