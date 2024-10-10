Packers Sign Surprise Offensive Weapon Ahead of Week 6 Amid Key Injury
By Joe Summers
The Packers announced a surprise roster move on Thursday ahead of a Week 6 showdown with the Cardinals, signing TE John FitzPatrick from the Falcons' practice squad to the active roster.
2023 second-round pick Luke Musgrave has been dealing with an ankle injury, so FitzPatrick's promotion seemingly indicates that Musgrave will miss Sunday's game. Tucker Kraft emerged as a dominant weapon over the last two weeks, allowing the team to be patient with Musgrave as he heals.
This will be FitzPatrick's first game with Green Bay. He appeared in nine contests with Atlanta in 2023, catching one pass for 12 yards.
Packers Sign TE John FitzPatrick to Active Roster Before Week 6
At six-foot-seven and 250 pounds, FitzPatrick's size makes him a prototypical blocking tight end. He spent four years at Georgia, catching only 17 passes for 200 yards and one TD. Given his lack of receiving experience, it's unlikely he'll have a large pass-catching role on Sunday.
Musgrave was active in each of the Packers' first five games but didn't play a snap in Week 5 and is now on track to sit in Week 6 entirely. After an injury to Christian Watson and the ongoing Romeo Doubs drama, Green Bay's skill-position group is dwindling, to say nothing of the early injury to Jordan Love that caused him to miss three games.
Fans still haven't seen the Packers at full strength yet. They're still 3-2 in a competitive NFC North, but it's fair to expect the team to improve significantly as valuable contributors get healthy and Doubs' situation is resolved.
For now, Green Bay hopes to slow an upstart Arizona squad coming off an upset victory over San Francisco. Despite the injuries, the Packers are still 4.5-point home favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
If they meet expectations and improve to 4-2, fans should feel great about playoff hopes moving forward. The team needs Musgrave and Watson back to reach its ceiling, though there's plenty of optimism that guys like FitzPatrick and Kraft can deliver when necessary.
