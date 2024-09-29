Packers Starter Carted Off With Concerning Injury in Week 4
By Joe Summers
Packers WR Christian Watson suffered an apparent ankle injury early in Green Bay's Week 4 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, needing to be carted off at the start of the second quarter.
He's dealt with many injuries in his young career, and this latest one could be a big blow to the Packers' offense. They're getting blown out by their NFC North rivals, though Watson's status is suddenly the largest concern.
Jordan Love and the offense have struggled. If Watson has to miss time, it'll be a major test for Matt LaFleur's coaching staff to keep the unit rolling without one of its best players.
Packers WR Christian Watson Carted Off With Ankle Injury
He's officially questionable to return. Given the score and his history, it's highly unlikely that Watson comes back into the game.
Watson failed to catch his only target in the first quarter. On the season, he only has five catches for 80 yards and a TD. While Love hasn't played since Week 1, it's still been an underwhelming season for the 2022 second-round pick. Watson burst onto the scene in his rookie year with seven TD passes but unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency have plagued him since.
This is still a team with Super Bowl aspirations, especially after winning a pair of games with Love sidelined. In order for this offense to reach its ceiling though, Watson has to be on the field.
Riding on the back of the cart is typically a poor sign overall. We don't yet know the severity of the ankle injury. Either way, it's a bad sign for what's been a disastrous Week 4 for the franchise.
