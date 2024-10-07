Surprise Packer Steals High Draft Pick's Job After Dominant Week 5
The Green Bay Packers are 3-2 on the season after they secured a 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
They did so without receiver Romeo Doubs, who was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.
With a playmaker out, other guys had to step up. Tight end Tucker Kraft answered the call and continued his stellar 2024 campaign. Not only is he an effective weapon in the offense, he's seemingly taken the spot of second-round pick Luke Musgrave.
On Sunday, Kraft finished with four receptions for 88 yards and two scores, including a 66-yard touchdown.
This was his second consecutive week with at least 50 receiving yards and a touchdown. Musgrave was dealing with an ankle injury throughout the week but was still active for this game.
It didn't look like it though, as he played zero snaps. Even prior to this week's tilt, Kraft has been the primary weapon at tight end.
Tucker Kraft
Luke Musgrave
Week 1 snaps: 64
Week 1 snaps: 17
Week 2 snaps: 56
Week 2 snaps: 31
Week 3 snaps: 42
Week 3 snaps: 35
Week 4 snaps: 65
Week 4 snaps: 25
Week 5 snaps: 50
Week 5 snaps: 0
After five weeks, Kraft is sixth among tight ends in receiving yards (218) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (3).
Both players were selected in the 2023 draft. Musgrave came into the league as an explosive and quick playmaker at the tight end spot. Despite his physical attributes, he hasn't been able to put it together.
In 15 games, the Oregon State product has 39 catches (53 targets) for 374 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Kraft has 47 receptions (62 targets) for 573 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games.
The 23-year-old Kraft has cemented himself as a difference-maker going forward. He took advantage of his opportunities and ran with it.
Musgrave will still be incorporated in the offense but he won't be TE1. That job is for Kraft.
