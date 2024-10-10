Packers WR Reveals Romeo Doubs Drama Isn't Over
The Green Bay Packers are currently 3-2 on the year and are looking to keep the winning ways going. Last week, the Packers went on the road and outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 24-19 but they did so without receiver Romeo Doubs.
Doubs was suspended for the contest after he skipped practice twice last week. He was reportedly unhappy with his role within the offense and decided to stay away from the team.
The team talked with Doubs and seemed to hash things over things, as he returned to the practice field on Wednesday.
Despite his return, it appears that there are still some things that need to be done to bring back the positive vibes.
Packers News: Romeo Doubs Still Has His Work Cut Out for Himself
Receiver Christian Watson spoke with reporters on Wednesday and he revealed that although the players are happy Doubs is back, everything isn't the same as before.
"It’ll definitely be a little weird right away just because it was a pretty significant situation for him, but I mean, he’s Rome to us. I think it’ll blow by pretty quick and we’ll all be right back to how we were … There will probably be a few bumps in the road trying to get that togetherness and that family feeling back, but at the end of the day, he’s back in the building and I know that his goal is also to win a football game this week."- Christian Watson
Despite being back with the team, it doesn't mean that everything is forgotten. Doubs still did miss two practices last week while the rest of the team was preparing for the Rams.
There could still be some awkwardness in the locker room, especially since he was complaining about his offensive usage. But when you look at the numbers, the Nevada product was incorporated into the passing game.
He's fourth on the team in targets (20) but third in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (169). This likely won't be a thing a few weeks from right now, Doubs has some work to do.
More Packers news and rumors: