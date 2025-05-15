Packers Rookie Will Steal Veteran's Job by Week 1

The Green Bay Packers have had an eventful offseason, but one of the biggest storylines is what’s happening in the wide receiver room. A journey filled with cries for an alpha and DK Metcalf rumors didn’t lead to a splash in free agency, though the Packers made headlines when they took two receivers during last month’s NFL Draft.

The new arrivals have put the veterans on notice and fans are wondering when they could take their place in the starting lineup. In the case of one rookie, he may not have to wait long as he could become a starter by the time the Packers host the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Matthew Golden Could Take Romeo Doubs’s Job By Start of 2025 Season

Packers fans were fired up when Green Bay made Matthew Golden its first first-round receiver since Javon Walker was drafted in 2002. While he was taken with a premium pick, the Packers haven’t been shy on using redshirt years on their first-round picks including Jordan Love in 2020, Lukas Van Ness in 2023 and Jordan Morgan in 2024.

But Golden’s arrival signals urgency to fill a need. The Packers have struggled to produce a No. 1 receiver since trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. While Jayden Reed has emerged as a dynamic threat, the same can’t be said for Romeo Doubs, who appears to be on thin ice entering the season.

Doubs has served as the Packers’ No. 2 receiver for the past three seasons but his production hasn’t been worthy of job security. After catching 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season, Doubs showed some improvement with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023.

Last season was a different story. Doubs caught just 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns and there were some off-field issues that marred his season. An outburst over his role caused him to skip practice last October and a pair of concussions gives Green Bay some long-term concerns as the 25-year-old heads into a contract year.

The Packers could be looking at Doubs as a stop gap to give Golden a year to develop. But he may wind up being a house of cards for a first-round receiver. The Texas alum was a big-play threat with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season, plus he also has versatility with a skill set that works as an outside or slot receiver.

With a 4.29-second time in the 40-yard dash, Golden looks like a player that LaFleur will try to get on the field. This is something that could come at the expense of his veterans and could take off against a Lions secondary that ranked third with 244 passing yards allowed per game last season. If Golden takes off early, Doubs could lose his spot giving Green Bay the breakout receiver they’ve been waiting for.

