Rookie Who Exploded at Minicamp Might Flip Entire Depth Chart

The Green Bay Packers' top priorities in the 2025 offseason needed to be improving the pass rush and finding more consistent targets for Jordan Love. The young quarterback is still not consistently hitting his peak and obviously needs more support at the skill positions. The Packers believe they found this support in the draft, adding two receivers that could potentially play into Green Bay's starting options.

Matthew Golden was the headline first-round addition and has been the continued story of Green Bay's rookie minicamp. The only reason the receiver fell all the way to the Packers is size concerns. How will Golden's small frame hold up under NFL punishment? While this remains a slight concern, the Packers have every reason to believe they have found a needed primary option.

Matthew Golden's Speed Combined with Jordan Love's Arm Talent Sets up a Defining Rookie Season

Rookie minicamp has headlined how ready Golden is to take the next step. There aren't any concerns when it comes to how the Green Bay receiver is going to fit alongside Jordan Love and the Packer offense. If he can stay healthy the receiver is very quickly going to become the team's number one option.

Golden isn't just an elite speedster who is going to consistently run straight down the field. A forgotten piece of the receiver's game is impressive route running that utilizes his speed and quickness in a myriad of ways. This isn't a situation like the Kansas City Chiefs faced with Xavier Worthy in the 2024 season. Even with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes it took a full season to unlock the Texas alum.

For Golden, this isn't going to be the case with Week 1 kicking off the receiver's campaign to quickly become Jordan Love's primary target. The one remaining concern is whether or not the league's injury concerns with Golden were misplaced. The receiver is 5'11 and 194 pounds, not the ideal size for your primary target.

Still, if Golden can choose his spots to take hits and play with a level of maturity, the receiver is quickly going to become an offensive star. The speed and route running ability are simply too exciting to ignore.

