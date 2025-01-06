Packers Player's Dad Calls Out GB Fans Right Before Playoffs
The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news just before the NFL playoffs are set to begin.
Third-year wide receiver Christian Watson tore his ACL during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears. Not only did the non-contact injury prematurely end the former 2022 second-rounder's current season, but it also put the start of the 2025 campaign in jeopardy.
Even though Watson's injury is no fault of his own, that didn't stop misguided Packers fans from directing their anger toward him. It wasn't much longer after that when Tazim Wajid Wajed came to his son's defense.
Packers News: Christian Watson's Dad Takes Shot at Green Bay Fans
Packers fans are more than familiar with Wajed's knack for defending Watson when the latter is undergoing unfair scrutiny. This time around, the ex-Green Bay safety thinks that the fanbase needs to take it easier on his son when all he was trying to do was help the Packers win.
"Being a fan and supporting a team doesn’t come with a pass to demean, degrade, and harass players and their families for any reason," Wajed posted on X. "Players are out there giving their all, and some of you think buying paraphernalia and tickets gives you the right to say and do whatever?!? IT DOES NOT… Football is just their profession!"
"I LOVE MY SON… If you attack him, you attack us!"
Even though social media gives fans access to their favorite athletes, this situation is an example of how technology doesn't always foster positive interactions.
The fact that it only takes fans a few seconds to tag athletes in posts often leads to them posting their unfiltered thoughts. The easy access has stopped some people from remembering that players have emotions and feelings, too, and that any hurtful posts can be seen by their friends and family, too.
Watson has dealt with injuries throughout his early NFL career, so it's understandable that parts of the fanbase would be disappointed that he's hurt again. At the same time, it'd be more productive for any upset fans to channel that energy into well-wishes for the 25-year-old WR, regardless of how they feel about his injury history.
Watson's injury woes appeared to be in the rearview mirror as he suited up for a career-high 15 games this season. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case, forcing the former North Dakota State playmaker to work on his durability during the upcoming offseason.
In the meantime, Green Bay will count on the likes of fellow wideouts Jaylen Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs to fill in the void during Watson's absence. The Phoenix, AZ native finished his third NFL season with career-highs in receiving yards (620) and yards per reception (21.4) while scoring two touchdowns.
Sunday's showdown is shaping up to be an uphill battle without Watson. DraftKings Sportsbook is currently listing the Packers as the -4.5 underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card game that's favoring the Over (-112) on the 45.5-point total.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.